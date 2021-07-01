Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $146.39

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$146.39 and traded as high as C$166.13. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$163.07, with a volume of 150,988 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 558.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.39.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

