King DAG Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.89 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, King DAG has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $50,547.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00664789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

