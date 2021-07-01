Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Up 0.5%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $343.30 and last traded at $338.31. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.62. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -230.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

