Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.88

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and traded as low as $19.48. Kirin shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 13,588 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNBWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48.
About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
