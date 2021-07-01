Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $66.26 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $66.26 million and $2.22 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

