Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 1.9%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36). Approximately 25,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 153,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.46).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.70. The firm has a market cap of £338.83 million and a PE ratio of -186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

