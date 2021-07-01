La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.33

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.48. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 142,178 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $117.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

