Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.70. Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 215,752 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $324.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

