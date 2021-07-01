Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Down 6.2%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.50. 1,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $36,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

