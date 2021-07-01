Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Up 12%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) shares were up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 164,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

