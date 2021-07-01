Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming Sells 3,900 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LAZY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 138,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $235.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.83.

LAZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

