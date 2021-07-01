Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.74

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 450301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

