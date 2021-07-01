Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.40. 111,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,326,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 123,543 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

