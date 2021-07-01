Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $308.81

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $308.81 and last traded at $308.50, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.39.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

