Liberum Capital Increases Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Price Target to GBX 70

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 124.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of APP stock remained flat at $GBX 31.25 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,802,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,309. Appreciate Group has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market cap of £58.23 million and a PE ratio of 39.06.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

