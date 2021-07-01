Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.74

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Life Storage has increased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

