Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $122.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,783. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Life Storage by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

