LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Short Interest Update

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LSAQ remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,843. LifeSci Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSAQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,002,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 438,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

