Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Director Neil Miotto Purchases 650,000 Shares

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Director Neil Miotto acquired 650,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZEV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 538,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,015. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

ZEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.