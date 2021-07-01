LikeCoin Market Cap Tops $17.48 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $32,803.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00695629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,180% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,042,576,084 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,606,693 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

