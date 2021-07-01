Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Lindsay alerts:

NYSE:LNN traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.