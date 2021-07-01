Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.15. 1,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 370,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $824.85 million, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,378.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.