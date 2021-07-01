Liquity Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $5.96 or 0.00017765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $36.88 million and $1.57 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.50 or 1.00021457 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,193,041 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

