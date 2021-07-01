Livenodes Market Cap Tops $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008296 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001561 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

