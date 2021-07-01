Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.86.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$76.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$73.30.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.