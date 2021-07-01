Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

