Lunes Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,791.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lunes has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,791.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Lunes
Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lunes Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.