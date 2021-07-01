Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 5.5%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.69. 13,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,785,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $6,313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

