Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Down 40.8% in June

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MLAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

