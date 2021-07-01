Managed Account Services Inc. Acquires 3,321 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after buying an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

