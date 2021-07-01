Managed Account Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

