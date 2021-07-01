Managed Account Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. 3,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

