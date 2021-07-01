Managed Account Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 153,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

