Managed Account Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $148.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

