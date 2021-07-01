Managed Account Services Inc. Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,082,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,083. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $287.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

