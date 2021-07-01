Managed Account Services Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 105.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

