Managed Account Services Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.66. 114,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,155. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

