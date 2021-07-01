Managed Account Services Inc. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,534,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 669,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

