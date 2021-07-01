Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 2,227,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

