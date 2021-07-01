Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 15,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

