Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 1,963 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $104.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

