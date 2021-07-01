Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $191.96 and a 52 week high of $272.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

