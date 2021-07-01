Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.