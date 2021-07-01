Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Franchise Group worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

FRG traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.72.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

