Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Euronav at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN remained flat at $$9.32 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,246. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

