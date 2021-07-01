Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.43. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $190.50 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

