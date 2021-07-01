Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 576,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

