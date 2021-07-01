Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.35

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.35 and last traded at $146.96, with a volume of 7991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

