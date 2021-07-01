MANTRA DAO One Day Volume Hits $5.38 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 13% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00665200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,144.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 310,567,913 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

