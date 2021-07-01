Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $20.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 26,898,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,263,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 197,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

